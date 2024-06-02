Nano (XNO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.74 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00001823 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $164.63 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,770.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.74 or 0.00673953 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.95 or 0.00122401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00042572 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00064482 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.79 or 0.00223974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00089050 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

