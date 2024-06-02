Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Short Interest Down 20.2% in May

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 688.0 days.
Nanosonics Price Performance
NNCSF remained flat at $1.92 on Friday. Nanosonics has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20.
Nanosonics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nanosonics
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.