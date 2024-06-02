National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.28% of National HealthCare worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NHC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after buying an additional 25,925 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,492,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 45,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the third quarter worth about $7,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,787. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $56.87 and a 1-year high of $106.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.37.

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $297.18 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

