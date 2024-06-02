nCino’s (NCNO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NCNO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.64.

nCino Stock Up 1.4 %

NCNO opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. nCino has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $37.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that nCino will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 10,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $375,894.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,159,395 shares in the company, valued at $39,894,781.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 10,924 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $375,894.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,159,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,894,781.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,031,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $36,314,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 545,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,185,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,114,061 shares of company stock worth $39,096,813. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,703,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,336,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,398,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in nCino by 2,388.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 454,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after buying an additional 436,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in nCino by 83.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after buying an additional 421,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

