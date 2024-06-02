NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.97 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 1st. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and $164.09 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $7.37 or 0.00010883 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00052756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00017819 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012282 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,193,515,017 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,397,883 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,193,419,474 with 1,081,227,565 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.2031522 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 417 active market(s) with $298,491,600.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

