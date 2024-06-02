NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $221.51 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion and approximately $221.51 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $7.22 or 0.00010633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00052110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00017536 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000141 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,193,710,389 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,640,339 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,193,613,425 with 1,081,469,456 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.40561077 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 417 active market(s) with $174,998,571.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

