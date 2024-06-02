NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $7.21 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.21 or 0.00010615 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $7.79 billion and $237.76 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00051559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00017479 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000141 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,193,709,343 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,640,339 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,193,613,425 with 1,081,469,456 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.40561077 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 417 active market(s) with $174,998,571.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

