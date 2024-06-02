Nervos Network (CKB) Hits Market Capitalization of $676.84 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Nervos Network has a market cap of $676.84 million and $19.45 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,805.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.87 or 0.00673791 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00122386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00042593 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00065037 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.91 or 0.00224041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00089214 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,957,331,928 coins and its circulating supply is 44,278,759,873 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

