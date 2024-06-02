Nervos Network (CKB) Price Hits $0.0157 on Top Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $696.42 million and approximately $19.20 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,986.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.32 or 0.00678553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.00 or 0.00122079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008711 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00043196 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00063743 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.52 or 0.00222873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.99 or 0.00089709 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,955,060,998 coins and its circulating supply is 44,277,271,903 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

