NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Bank of America

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.75.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $120.43 on Wednesday. NetApp has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $121.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 15.73%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at $15,660,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $497,556,000 after buying an additional 2,059,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $232,502,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 48.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $249,307,000 after purchasing an additional 773,773 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,299,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $174,449,000 after purchasing an additional 47,040 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

