NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.455-1.605 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.800-7.000 EPS.

NetApp Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $120.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.57. NetApp has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NetApp

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.