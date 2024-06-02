Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Update

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 540,500 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 460,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,189,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nintendo Price Performance

NTDOY traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 724,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,137. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $15.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nintendo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Nintendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,983,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 221,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the first quarter worth $747,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Nintendo by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.