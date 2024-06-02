Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $186.69

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 186.69 ($2.38) and traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.87). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.75), with a volume of 38,805 shares trading hands.

NXR has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.02) price objective on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.15) price objective on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of £192.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,343.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 195.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 186.94.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

