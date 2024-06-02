Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2024

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYSFree Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Nortech Systems Stock Performance

Nortech Systems stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nortech Systems has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $32.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.22 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 21.32%.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Featured Stories

