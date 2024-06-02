Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Nortech Systems Stock Performance

Nortech Systems stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nortech Systems has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $32.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.22 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 21.32%.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

