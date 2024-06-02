Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Short Interest Down 18.5% in May

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 891,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $514.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,892,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 24.8% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $450.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,867,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,935. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $467.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.74.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

