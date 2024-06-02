Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Short Interest Down 18.5% in May

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 891,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $514.33.
NOC traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $450.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,867,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,935. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $467.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.74.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
