Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NCLH. Citigroup upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,889,000 after buying an additional 12,313,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $83,243,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,197,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,092,000 after buying an additional 1,499,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,240,000 after buying an additional 1,141,086 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

