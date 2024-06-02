Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.90

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and traded as low as $10.87. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 223,225 shares changing hands.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 211,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 85,666 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,398,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 501,645 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

