Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.90

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and traded as low as $10.87. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 223,225 shares changing hands.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
