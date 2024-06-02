Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Down 20.3% in May

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NAC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,691. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

