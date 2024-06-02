Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the April 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Stock Performance
NMAI traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 34,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,467. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10.
Insider Transactions at Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund
In other Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $335,805.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,748,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,653,255.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
