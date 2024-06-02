Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the April 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Stock Performance

NMAI traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 34,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,467. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

In other Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $335,805.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,748,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,653,255.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,189,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,488 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 372,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 153,890 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 88,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,070,000.

