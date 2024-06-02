Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the April 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NMCO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. 96,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,105. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMCO. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 162.1% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 464,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 287,285 shares during the period. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 500,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 68,722 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 100,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 62,405 shares during the period.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

