Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Short Interest Up 30.1% in May

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the April 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

NYSE NXN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.59. 7,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,296. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $12.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

