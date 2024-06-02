OceanFirst Financial’s (OCFC) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.60% from the company’s previous close.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $54,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,868 shares in the company, valued at $648,535.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 139,047 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,394,141 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after acquiring an additional 139,646 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

