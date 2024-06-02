Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Short Interest Down 19.7% in May

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the April 30th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oil States International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Oil States International from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oil States International from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Oil States International stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,576,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,342. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $167.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.08 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 46.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Oil States International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,897,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 215,274 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Oil States International by 109.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 171,971 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 524.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 102,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 85,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

