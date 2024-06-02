Okta’s (OKTA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.81.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $88.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Okta has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.48.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 6,192.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,172,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after buying an additional 3,121,809 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Okta by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,854,000 after purchasing an additional 897,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Okta by 1,465.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,823,000 after purchasing an additional 732,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

