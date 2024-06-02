OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the April 30th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of OKYO Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OKYO Pharma stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of OKYO Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of OKYO Pharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

OKYO Pharma Stock Performance

OKYO Pharma stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 14,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,409. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. OKYO Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.07.

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.

