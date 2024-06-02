Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.
Omnicom Group Stock Performance
OMC traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.96. 2,055,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Omnicom Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group
In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on OMC. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.
Omnicom Group Profile
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
