ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Acquires New Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 104,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 894,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,808. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average of $81.71. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $70.91 and a one year high of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

