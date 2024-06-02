ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Acquires New Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,338,708,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after buying an additional 2,071,489 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,506,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $350,983,000 after buying an additional 1,190,813 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,050,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after buying an additional 693,443 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 2.9 %

TMUS stock traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,684,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,042. The firm has a market cap of $205.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.89. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $175.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 208,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total value of $35,518,362.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 673,706,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,691,828,097.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 208,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total value of $35,518,362.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 673,706,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,691,828,097.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,027,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,978,079. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

