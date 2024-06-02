ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 14,000 Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 658.1% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 132,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 114,831 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 204,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 130,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PFO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 34,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,155. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $8.48.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.91%. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.