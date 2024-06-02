ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 14,000 Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2024

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 658.1% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 132,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 114,831 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 204,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 130,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PFO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 34,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,155. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $8.48.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.91%. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PFO)

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.