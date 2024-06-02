ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,945,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,613. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.