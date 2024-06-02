ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Invests $451,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 70,826.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 48,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 48,870 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $107,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.95. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $88.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

