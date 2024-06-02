ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $81.18. The company had a trading volume of 19,932,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,640,629. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $81.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average is $76.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

