ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.1% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVEM. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.32. 294,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,547. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average of $57.03.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

