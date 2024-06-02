ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Takes $486,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,264,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 14,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $606,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSMO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,473. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

