ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Takes $908,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,376 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $845.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $743.52.

Shares of COST traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $809.89. 4,360,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $750.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $704.61. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $501.59 and a 12-month high of $819.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.35%.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

