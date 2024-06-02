Orchid (OXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $106.97 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $106.97 million and $11.51 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010273 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011448 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001287 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,860.72 or 0.99976805 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00012039 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.31 or 0.00112425 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004053 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.11466589 USD and is up 5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $14,513,525.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

