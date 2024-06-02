Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in May

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,915,300 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 2,431,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,596.1 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

Shares of OROVF stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $16.75. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491. Orient Overseas has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, North and South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, and Intra-Asia/Australasia trades.

