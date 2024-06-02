PAAL AI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $285.88 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. PAAL AI has a market cap of $285.88 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAAL AI token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000516 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,406,487 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,406,486.839412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.36213058 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $4,252,701.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

