PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.660-0.710 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $471.0 million-$477.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $474.3 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.66-$0.71 EPS.

NYSE:PD opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53. PagerDuty has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $28.27.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. Analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised PagerDuty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.13.

In related news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $47,888.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $153,573.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,674,499.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

