Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Now Covered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PANW. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $355.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $322.78.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $294.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.42 and its 200-day moving average is $302.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $201.17 and a 12-month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,659,063. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,947 shares of company stock valued at $80,644,647. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 112,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,178 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

