Palo DS Manager LLC Invests $7.70 Million in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Palo DS Manager LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 325,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,703,000. Chewy accounts for about 6.7% of Palo DS Manager LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Palo DS Manager LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Chewy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chewy by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $124,628.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,732.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $124,628.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,732.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,363. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Stock Down 1.5 %

Chewy stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.21. 11,190,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,780,306. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 117.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

