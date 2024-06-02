Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) PT Raised to $96.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PLMR. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palomar from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.37. Palomar has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.24.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.28. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palomar will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $820,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 59,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,780.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $820,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 59,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,780.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.30 per share, for a total transaction of $111,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $3,314,505. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,904,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,726,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,076,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,752,000 after purchasing an additional 109,261 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Palomar by 26.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 433,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,992,000 after acquiring an additional 89,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,363,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,150,000 after acquiring an additional 85,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

