Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Pandora A/S Trading Up 0.6 %

PANDY traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $41.16. 9,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,769. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $995.16 million during the quarter.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company operates in two segments, Core and Fuel With More. It offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, and internationally.

