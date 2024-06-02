Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Acquires 1,932 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,534,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,266,572,000 after acquiring an additional 269,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,765,000 after purchasing an additional 909,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.08. 67,314,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,949,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,597 shares of company stock worth $35,733,686 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

