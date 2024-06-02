Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $2.56 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.80. 2,870,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.14. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

