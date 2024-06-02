Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $356,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $980,646,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,219,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,953,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,564,000 after purchasing an additional 600,804 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 824,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,662,000 after purchasing an additional 562,259 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 27,671.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,605,000 after purchasing an additional 477,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,088,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,119. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

