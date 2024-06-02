Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,070,000 after buying an additional 93,194 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 178,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,976,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.09. 3,503,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,775. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

