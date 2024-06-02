Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Makes New Investment in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $883,000.

Get iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

HYBB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.96. 28,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,551. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.77 million, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.32. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.