Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 180 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,652,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in S&P Global by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after buying an additional 881,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after acquiring an additional 428,737 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,630,000 after buying an additional 309,123 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in S&P Global by 35.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,827,000 after acquiring an additional 308,683 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global stock traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $427.51. 1,849,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,470. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $425.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

