Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 655 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,096,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,837,300. The company has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.39.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

